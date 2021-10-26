UW Huskies Lose Linebacker, Running Back For Rest Of Season

Two University of Washington (UW) Huskies will be sitting out for the rest of the season due to injuries, The Seattle Times reports.

Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio and running back Richard Newton suffered season-ending injuries during their homecoming game against the UCLA Bruins on October 16, Husky coach Jimmy Lake announced Monday (October 26).

In their absence, UW will rotate sixth-year seniors Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant and redshirt freshman Cameron Davis for Newton's running back position, the Times says.

"Sophomore Daniel Heimuli replaced Ulofoshio as the inside linebacker starter against Arizona and will be in competition with sophomore MJ Tafisi, freshman Carson Bruener and freshman Alphonzo Tuputala to retain the spot," according to Sports Illustrated.

Lake says Ulofoshio, a 6'1", 235-pound sophomore, injured his arm and had surgery last week.

"[Ulofoshio] was here yesterday at practice, right in front of every single drill,” Lake said. “He’s front and center in the team meeting. He’s one of our leaders. All those young guys look up to him, especially in that linebacker room... He’ll be around us the rest of the year, and I’m sure Eddy will still be one of the first guys in the building and one of the last guys to leave. That’s just who Eddy is."

As for Newton, a 6', 215-pound sophomore, he has surgery scheduled for Monday (November 1) for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee, reporters learned.

“It’s always hard for those guys, right from the beginning when they hear the news (about the injury)," Lake said of Newton. "But Rich is a tough young man, and he’s been through injuries a lot here throughout his career. He’s handled it with positivity."