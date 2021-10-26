WATCH: Alligator Chases Down Swimmer And Bites His Arm

By Bill Galluccio

October 26, 2021

A man swimming in a lake in Brazil is lucky he wasn't seriously injured after a close encounter with an alligator. The man jumped into the Lago do Amor lake in Campo Grande, where swimming is prohibited. While there are no warning signs posted around the lake, locals know that getting too close to the water is dangerous because of the alligators.

"Sometimes, children go there, but then we tell them that there is an alligator and that it's dirty, and they come back," Garapeira Marinalva da Silva told Campo Grande News.

As the man swam towards the center of the lake, Willyan Caetano began filming on his phone.

"A man entered the water around 4:40 pm and started swimming in the place, where entry is prohibited," Caetano said, according to NDTV.

As the swimmer neared the middle of the lake, he noticed an alligator was stalking him in the water. The swimmer tried to get to the shore, but the alligator managed to take a bite out of his arm. He was able to fight off the alligator and made it safely to dry ground, where he called emergency services for help.

"Suddenly, to my surprise, an alligator starts chasing him. He tried to swim fast to get away, but the alligator managed to reach him and land a violent bite on the man's arm, who came out of the water with his arm all bloody and very scared, saying he didn't know there was an alligator," said Caetano.

