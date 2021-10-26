You Can Tour This 'Haunted Honky-Tonk' In Kentucky

One haunted honky-tonk in Kentucky is giving tours just in time for spooky season. Bobby Mackey's on Licking Pike in Wilder, Kentucky is said to be one of the most haunted nightclubs in the country, reported Spectrum News.

People swarm the country dance club on Friday and Saturday nights to dance, listen to the band play, and to take haunted tours.

So what makes the place so haunted?

According to Angie Johnson with Gatekeeper Paranormal, the property was purchased by the mob in the early 1900s. Johnson said that there was a lot of violent activity that took place.

Johnson said, "99% of the time, there is usually a scientific explanation for what we are experiencing. There's just that 1% that you can't explain."

Johnson explained some sightings and creepy things people have heard while in the club. "We have heard what sounds like a female voice humming or sining in that general area. And there's been many times where we have heard what sounds like heavy footsteps back behind that stage. We often will hear heavy footsteps on the dance floor. We'll even hear chairs scooting."

