Alicia Keys' Colossal New Album Has A Very Fitting Title

Alicia Keys announced her first album in two years called Keys.

On Tuesday (October 26), the R&B veteran shared word of the double LP, which will feature two sides containing different versions of the same tracks. While the “original side” will feature “laidback piano vibes” produced by Keys, the “unlocked” side will feature “upbeat, drums, level up vibes” produced by Keys, as well as Mike Will Made-It. The project has since spawned the single, “LALA (Unlocked),” featuring Swae Lee.

“I do feel like this music that’s coming is very much like, I know my lane and I’ma drive in it. That’s the vibe of this music. There’s a confidence. There’s a swag. There’s an energy. There’s a feeling of just complete comfortable in my skin,” Keys recently said of the project. No release date has been announced for the project. On the other hand, Keys’ upcoming young adult graphic novel, Girl on Fire, is set to drop on March 1 via HarperCollins Publishers.