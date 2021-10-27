Braves Pitcher Charlie Morton Threw 16 Pitches After Fracturing His Leg

Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton proved why he is one of the toughest players in Major League Baseball during game one of the World Series on Tuesday (October 26) night. In the second inning, Houston Astros' first baseman Yuli Gurriel ripped a ball that bounced and hit Morton in the leg at 102 mph.

Morton shook off the pain and continued pitching, getting the final two outs of the inning. As he walked back to the dugout, Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud noticed he was walking with a limp. A preliminary x-ray didn't show any breaks, and Morton said he could manage the pain, so he went back out to pitch the third inning.

After striking out Jose Altuve on a nasty curveball, Morton grimaced, causing the athletic trainer to come out. He was taken out of the game and underwent another x-ray, which revealed he had a fractured fibula. He threw 16 pitches after he was hit.

The Braves had a 5-0 lead when Morton was taken out of the game and went on to win by a score of 6-2.

After the game, Braves manager Brian Snitker praised Morton for trying to play through the injury and then apologizing because he couldn't help them win their first championship since 1995.

"He was doing exactly what we hired him to do," Snitker said. "Bring credibility. He did it all year. He did it tonight. And I hate it for him. He really is the kind of guy that would break his leg and say he's sorry."