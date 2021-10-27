Can You Guess The Most Popular Superstition In Oregon?

Have you avoided walking in front of a black cat, or stepping on a huge crack in the sidewalk? Do you ever freak out whenever your mirror breaks?

Those are just some of the most common superstitions you'll come across. While most people believe them to foretell fortunes, most of them are considered omens of bad luck. Some have even become common quirks in society, such as Friday the 13th and knocking on wood.

Only 9% of Americans considered themselves superstitious, while 20% say they're somewhat superstitious, according to a 2020 study by Statista. That's still a good chunk of the U.S. population, so which superstitions are popular in Oregon?

Paysbig.com checked out Google searches to find the most common superstitions in each state. The most popular one in the Beaver State is...

Owls as bad omens!

These birds have a long history in North America when it comes to legends. Historians say seeing an owl was an omen of death. Some Native American beliefs even claim owls help send the living to the afterlife. While owls aren't regarded this way today, they are sometimes taken as signs of bad luck.

Click here to check out the most common superstitions in each state.