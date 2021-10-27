Child Actor Known As 'Eddie Munster' Testifies In Wisconsin Murder Trial

Butch Patrick Lilley, known for his role as 'Eddie Munster' on the CBS television series The Munsters, was called to testify in a Wisconsin murder trial on Monday (October 27).

According to WSAW, Lilley testified in the trial for 67-year-old Cindy Schulz-Juedes. Schulz-Juedes is accused of murdering her husband, Ken Juedes, in August of 2006.

Investigators say Ken was found shot dead with two shotgun wounds and his wife was considered a suspect for a long time until she was arrested and charged for his death in December of 2019.

Lilley said he didn't know he was accused of being involved in the murder until a 2012 article came out.

"I was in the process of booking an event when someone says, 'Have you seen the National Inquirer today?' I said, 'No,' and when I looked it up I noticed I was on the cover with the headline that says 'Munster Murder Bombshell at Monster Hall' and that's how I found out about my invol... supposedly my involvement in it," Lilley stated on Monday.

His attorney asked the National Inquirer to retract the article, which they did, and Lilley stated that he was not involved in the murder.

Lilley was called to testify because the defense tried to convince the court that five other people were responsible for killing Ken, one of which included Lilley.

The defense said the motive the others could have had to kill Ken was because he sued Randall Landwehr's brewery business for fraud of $300,000 on the land that Ken owned, where the Monster Hall Raceway was. Lilley's connection to the lawsuit came from his mother investing $10,000 in the brewery business, WSAW reported.

Landwehr lost the suit and because of that, the investors lost their money. The defense accused Lilley, Landwehr, and three other investors of the brewery business of killing Ken.

Lilley does not know his exact whereabouts on the day of Ken's death because he travels often. However, when asked by the defense if he had been working to track exactly where he was the day Ken died, Lilley said he was not.

The defense also questioned Lilley about his alcohol and drug use and if that could have impaired his memory. Lilley said no. He was also asked if he would drink or do cocaine with the four others accused. Lilley did admit that they would drink and sometimes do cocaine while together.

The crime lab did not find evidence that could link the five people the defense accused.