Chris Stapleton & His Wife Share Heartfelt Messages On 14th Anniversary

Chris Stapleton is celebrating his wedding anniversary, and he and his wife shared adorable messages to one another to mark the occasion.

Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, tied the knot 14 years ago. The “Tennessee Whiskey” artist shared a photo of the happy couple, with Morgane standing behind her husband and wrapping her arms around him. Stapleton wished a “Happy Anniversary to the lady who’s always got my back!” Morgane took to Instagram on Wednesday (October 27) with a sweet message of her own:

“14 years today. I don’t remember much about life before you. Thank you for loving me. Thank you for hearing me. Thank you for teaching me. Thank you for respecting me. Thank you for giving me everything I cherish in this life. I love you more than I’ll ever be able to put into words, but I’ll spend the rest of my time here on earth trying. Happy anniversary my love!”

Of course, tons of friends (and fans) have left “Happy Anniversary” wishes on the photos. Actor Leslie Jordan, for example, wrote “This warms my heart. A perfect union. ❤️❤️ — continue to be a wonderful example for us all, Chris and Morgane,” and fellow singer-songwriter Margo Price dropped a few red heart emojis gushing over the anniversary messages. See the adorable posts below: