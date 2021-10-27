Dan + Shay Seemingly Hint At New Christmas Music Coming Soon

Dan + Shay are getting into the Christmas spirit, and the country duo seemingly hinted at new holiday music on the horizon.

The “Glad You Exist” duo took to their social media channels on Tuesday evening (October 26) to note that there are currently “60 days ’til Christmas,” the post stated, adding “just sayin’” with an emoji of a pair of eyes.

Adding to the anticipation, the duo’s Dan Smyers dropped a comment on Dan + Shay’s social media posts: “and 8 days ‘til something fun 🎄😇” Naturally, fans gushed with excitement: “Already started listening to your songs from last christmas! I am READY for more! 🤩🙏🏽🎄,” one commenter wrote. “I SWEAR THERE BETTER BE A CHRISTMAS SONG AND OR ALBUM,” exclaimed another. “I'd be lying if I said I wasn't excited 🤩🎄,” another fan wrote.