Dan + Shay Seemingly Hint At New Christmas Music Coming Soon
By Kelly Fisher
October 27, 2021
Dan + Shay are getting into the Christmas spirit, and the country duo seemingly hinted at new holiday music on the horizon.
The “Glad You Exist” duo took to their social media channels on Tuesday evening (October 26) to note that there are currently “60 days ’til Christmas,” the post stated, adding “just sayin’” with an emoji of a pair of eyes.
Adding to the anticipation, the duo’s Dan Smyers dropped a comment on Dan + Shay’s social media posts: “and 8 days ‘til something fun 🎄😇” Naturally, fans gushed with excitement: “Already started listening to your songs from last christmas! I am READY for more! 🤩🙏🏽🎄,” one commenter wrote. “I SWEAR THERE BETTER BE A CHRISTMAS SONG AND OR ALBUM,” exclaimed another. “I'd be lying if I said I wasn't excited 🤩🎄,” another fan wrote.
Last year, Dan + Shay debuted “Take Me Home For Christmas.” "This is our first original Christmas song, and we had a blast writing and recording it," Smyers said in a statement at the time. "It was cool to get in the holiday spirit a little early this year because I think we could all use some extra positivity and cheer. Our fans have asked for Christmas music every year, so I hope you all have as much fun listening to it as we did making it."
It’s not clear yet whether fans will get to hear new holiday music from Dan + Shay this year, but until then, they still have “Take Me Home For Christmas” (which stars Dan + Shay’s families in the music video). Watch it here: