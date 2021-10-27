Donald Trump Reportedly Plans To Attend World Series Game In Atlanta

Donald Trump will reportedly attend Game 4 of the World Series, when the Atlanta Braves take on the Houston Astros.

Though he’s reportedly only there to attend, TMZ Sports notes that the former President of the United States has been invited to throw pitches at baseball games over the years, including a declined invitation to throw the first pitch at a 2019 World Series game between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros. The celebrity news hub also notes that Trump is no stranger to huge reactions from the public, so it’s unclear how people will receive his presence in Atlanta.

Atlanta CEO Terry McGuirk confirmed to USA TODAY Sports that Trump “called MLB and wanted to come to the game,” he added, “we were surprised. Of course, we said yes…We are apolitical. We’re open to anyone coming. It’s great that he wants to come to our game.”

So far, the Braves “completely overpowered the Astros” in Game 1 of the World Series, reads an MLB press release that published ahead of Game 2 on Wednesday (October 27). “[The Astros] take really good at-bats,” Braves Game 2 starter Max Fried said in the release. “They're going to make you throw strikes. They're not going to chase a ton. They've obviously been here. They've been in the moment. They've played a lot of playoff games.” Astros Manager Dusty Baker said in the release, however, that “our team’s very confident.” Ultimately, the Astros took the lead in Game 2, winning 7-2 against the Braves.

Games 3 and 4 are slated for Friday (October 29) and Saturday (October 30), respectively.