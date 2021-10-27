French Montana Claps Back After Being Trolled By Viral 'Squid Game' Meme
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 27, 2021
French Montana doesn't play when it comes to his music catalogue.
The Bad Boy rapper made that clear on Tuesday when he hopped on social media to respond to a "Squid Game" meme that's been making its rounds on social media. The shady meme claimed that French has not had a successful solo record that didn't include features. Twitter user @StickTalkz joked,
“For the next game, you need to name FIVE French Montana songs without features."
“for the next game, you need to name FIVE French Montana songs without features ” pic.twitter.com/snXrBiCEzH— kit⁶𓅓 🐤🐥🐣 (@sticktalkz) October 25, 2021
Much to Montana's chagrin, he hopped on Twitter defend his music catalogue, listing 14 of his popular solo records without features including “Ain’t Worried About Nothing,” “Don't Panic,” and “Shot Caller”. The chart-topping Moroccan rapper tweeted:
"Ain’t worried about nothing Sanctuary Fuck with me get bag Don’t panic Shot caller Everything’s a go Famous Devil want my soul Henny and my 44 What it look like Salam alaikum Hotel bathroom I’m so special Water. I’m dropping a solo track this week."
Ain’t worried about nothing— French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) October 26, 2021
Sanctuary
Fuck with me get bag
Don’t panic
Shot caller
Everything’s a go
Famous
Devil want my soul
Henny and my 44
What it look like
Salam alaikum
Hotel bathroom
I’m so special
Water
Now eat a dick 👿 I’m droping a solo track this week
French continued on, reminding followers of his lengthy catalogue, which dates back to 2010. As fans flooded social media with messages defending the Bronx-bred rapper, he simply responded:
"THEY GOT AMNESIA LIKE I DIDNT GIVE THEM THAT "HAANNNNN"
THEY GOT AMNESIA LIKE I DIDNT GIVE THEM THAT "HAANNNNN" pic.twitter.com/sN0q1kl4ky— French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) October 27, 2021
Montana's clapback comes just one year after the rap star made headlines for claiming to have more hits than Young Thug and Kendrick Lamar, tweeting:
"IF WE JUST TALKING ABOUT ANTHEMS, !! ME VS KENDRICK HIT FOR HIT ! I BELIEVE I CAN GO NECK TO NECK !! I BEEN MAKING HITS FOR A LONG TIME ! IT AINT MY FAULT I BELIEVE IN MYSELF. HOW WAS I SUPPOSED TO ANSWER THAT QUESTION ? HOW MANY TIMES I GOTTA PROVE MYSELF BEFORE I GET MINE."
IF WE JUST TALKING ABOUT ANTHEMS, !! ME VS KENDRICK HIT FOR HIT ! I BELIEVE I CAN GO NECK TO NECK !! I BEEN MAKING HITS FOR A LONG TIME ! IT AINT MY FAULT I BELIEVE IN MYSELF.— French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 22, 2020
HOW WAS I SUPPOSED TO ANSWER
THAT QUESTION ? HOW MANY TIMES I GOTTA PROVE MYSELF BEFORE I GET MINE 🌊
Following the "Squid Game" meme moment, French took a break from counter-trolling and shared a teaser clip, letting his 18.2 million Instagram followers know that new music is on the way.
In the meantime, check out this old clip of French Montana defending his catalogue yet again.