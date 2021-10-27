French Montana Claps Back After Being Trolled By Viral 'Squid Game' Meme

By Kiyonna Anthony

October 27, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

French Montana doesn't play when it comes to his music catalogue.

The Bad Boy rapper made that clear on Tuesday when he hopped on social media to respond to a "Squid Game" meme that's been making its rounds on social media. The shady meme claimed that French has not had a successful solo record that didn't include features. Twitter user @StickTalkz joked,

“For the next game, you need to name FIVE French Montana songs without features."

Much to Montana's chagrin, he hopped on Twitter defend his music catalogue, listing 14 of his popular solo records without features including “Ain’t Worried About Nothing,” “Don't Panic,” and “Shot Caller”. The chart-topping Moroccan rapper tweeted:

"Ain’t worried about nothing Sanctuary Fuck with me get bag Don’t panic Shot caller Everything’s a go Famous Devil want my soul Henny and my 44 What it look like Salam alaikum Hotel bathroom I’m so special Water. I’m dropping a solo track this week."

French continued on, reminding followers of his lengthy catalogue, which dates back to 2010. As fans flooded social media with messages defending the Bronx-bred rapper, he simply responded:

"THEY GOT AMNESIA LIKE I DIDNT GIVE THEM THAT "HAANNNNN"

Montana's clapback comes just one year after the rap star made headlines for claiming to have more hits than Young Thug and Kendrick Lamar, tweeting:

"IF WE JUST TALKING ABOUT ANTHEMS, !! ME VS KENDRICK HIT FOR HIT ! I BELIEVE I CAN GO NECK TO NECK !! I BEEN MAKING HITS FOR A LONG TIME ! IT AINT MY FAULT I BELIEVE IN MYSELF. HOW WAS I SUPPOSED TO ANSWER THAT QUESTION ? HOW MANY TIMES I GOTTA PROVE MYSELF BEFORE I GET MINE."

Following the "Squid Game" meme moment, French took a break from counter-trolling and shared a teaser clip, letting his 18.2 million Instagram followers know that new music is on the way.

In the meantime, check out this old clip of French Montana defending his catalogue yet again.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices