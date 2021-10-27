Halsey Shares Some Adorable Snapshots From Their Recent Family Beach Trip

In a recent interview with Billboard, Halsey opened up about how motherhood has completely changed their perspective on life. While their new album takes listeners through what it had been like experiencing pregnancy and childbirth, the singer revealed to the outlet that they have no plans for releasing a follow-up. Instead, they would rather focus on motherhood.

"I'll probably do nothing, honestly," Halsey said when asked about what the next two years might look like for them. "I'm glad we got to make this album when we did because being a mother to my son makes being a musician seem pretty boring. Something really amazing happened when I did have my son, which is the absolute, glorious eradication and death of my ego. Nothing matters when I go home to him. He thinks I'm perfect and great and everything. That's going to be a whole other beast to tackle, parental guilt, but for the time being, I'm in bliss about it. The beauty of that is that it means I'm going to create when I want to. Hopefully, that means that whatever I make is going to be something that I'm just burning to get out there. Because the only expectation I have for myself is to be a really good mom, and the rest will fall into place around that."