Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Have To Strategically Plan Their Time Together

By Hayden Brooks

October 27, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

It’s a busy time of year for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, but the power couple isn’t letting their work schedules get in between their rekindled romance.

An insider close to E! News revealed that Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, are in different countries shooting separate projects and still making time for one another. "They are both filming during the week on location, but they have met up whenever possible," the insider detailed. "Ben has been in L.A., and J.Lo flew in from Vancouver to spend time with him. They hung out at his house and then left for the airport together on Sunday night. J.Lo has had her kids visit her in Vancouver, but she is also coming back and forth to L.A."

While Lopez has been shooting her Netflix thriller, The Mother, in Vancouver, Canada, Affleck has been filming scenes for his own thriller, Hypnotic, in Austin, Texas. The latter recently had some downtime and took to Los Angeles to see his children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"They are working out their schedules so that they can be sure to see each other every few days," the source said of Bennifer. "Things are good between them, and they are staying connected. They are busy with their projects, but also making time to be together."

Jennifer Lopez
