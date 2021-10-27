Joe Exotic Appears From Prison In First Trailer For 'Tiger King' Season 2

Joe Exotic and the remaining characters from Netflix's Tiger King phenomenon are back.

On Wednesday (October 27), the streaming giant unleashed the trailer for Season 2 of the zoo saga and it appears to have just as much drama as the first installment. During the pandemic, viewers spent time with Exotic and Carole Baskin as they dueled it out over the ownership of his zoo. Now, the story marches forward in the second season of the show with appearances from faces like Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover and James Garretson.

Tiger King 2, which spans five episodes, will premiere on November 17 on Netflix.