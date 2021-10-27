Kanye West Unveils 'DONDA' Stem Player With A Surprise Song From Andre 3000

Kanye West is transforming from music artist to a fashion and tech mogul right before our eyes. On Tuesday, the "Jail" rapper's DONDA Stem Player finally arrived at the homes of fans who ordered one back in August, and came fully equipped with three new songs, plus a surprise verse from Andre 3000.

Fans took to social media to show off their new Stem player, an innovative device that allows users to curate their own listening experience by customizing individual components of a song. The dope features include the ability to “control vocals, drums, bass, and samples” and “split any song into stems."