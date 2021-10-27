Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop's Version Of 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'

Lil Nas X appears to be both amused and impressed by how Kidz Bop cleaned up his lyrics in "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." The rapper took to Twitter to share a screenshot of some of Kidz Bop's new lyrics for the song, which changed his R-rated track into a more family friendly version that speaks of vacations in Hawaii and fine dining.

"I wanna lie on the beach in Hawaii/I want that jet lag from livin' and flyin'/Put a smile on your face whilst we're dinin'," the Kidz Bop version sings, moving away from Lil Nas X's lyrics about hooking up and desperately needing someone.