Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop's Version Of 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'
By Ariel King
October 27, 2021
Lil Nas X appears to be both amused and impressed by how Kidz Bop cleaned up his lyrics in "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." The rapper took to Twitter to share a screenshot of some of Kidz Bop's new lyrics for the song, which changed his R-rated track into a more family friendly version that speaks of vacations in Hawaii and fine dining.
"I wanna lie on the beach in Hawaii/I want that jet lag from livin' and flyin'/Put a smile on your face whilst we're dinin'," the Kidz Bop version sings, moving away from Lil Nas X's lyrics about hooking up and desperately needing someone.
Lil Nas X's post of the lyrics follows up the rapper's excitement to see how Kidz Bop intended to clean up his racey single. The rapper shared the family-friendly single when it was first released, commenting "release of the night." While the rapper was amused by the Kidz Bop version, he did admit that they did a good job and was supportive of their new version.
Ahead of the song's release, Lil Nas X took to TikTok to share his shock that Kidz Bob would be releasing a version of "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." He posted a reaction video to the song's teaser, which saw a group of kids singing the song's chorus as they walked down a school hallway. Lil Nas X didn't say anything in his reaction video, instead just covering his mouth with his hand and staring wide-eyed at the camera. He captioned the TikTok with "no way lmao," sharing his disbelief that the popular children's series would be attempting to clean up his song's lyrics.
Lil Nas X released his debut album, Montero, in September, and has garnered crititcal acclaim. Enlisting talents such as Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John, and Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X's record showcased his versatility. Following the record's release, Lil Nas X shared that he also nearly snagged Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj for the album, but he never wound up finishing the song he had written for Lady Gaga, and Nicki Minaj turned down an appearance on "Industry Baby," which wound up including Jack Harlow.
Lil Nas X will also be joining iHeartRadio for the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One, which will see the rapper joining Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. Fans can tune in to watch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball live from New York on Friday, December 10th via an exclusive livestream on The CW App andCWTV.com. The event will also be broadcast live on all iHeartRadio CHR stations nationwide.