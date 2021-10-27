Man Sues Portland Business After Huge Fire Torches His Business

A Portland business owner has filed a lawsuit against another business after a fire ripped through both of their businesses earlier this month.

The morning of October 5, a massive fire consumed a commercial building along Southeast 13th and Hawthorne Boulevard, KGW says. Fire officials say four businesses were destroyed in the incident, including a vintage shop called Really Good Stuff.

"I had everything in that store and I don't have insurance," Evan Shlaes, owner of Really Good Stuff, told reporters at the time. "It's a total loss."

Now Shlaes is suing a neighboring store also destroyed in the fire, KGW reported on Tuesday (October 26). The lawsuit, filed Friday (October 23) in Multnomah County Circuit Court, alleges the devastating fire started in Lounge Lizard.