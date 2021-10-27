Martina McBride Reveals Her Secret To A Happy Marriage

Martina McBride and her husband, John, have enjoyed a blissful 33 years of marriage. Now, the country singer has revealed to People magazine what, exactly, it takes in order to get there, telling the outlet that "it really helps if you find someone you like, not just love."

The singer went on to explain how she and her husband have made their marriage work, and what time they take to be there for one another. "John and I really like hanging out and experiencing new things together," McBride said. "We try to out once a week, even if it's just to go grab a beer or a cup of coffee or go for a walk."

McBride continued to share how their marriage had changed after their kids started to become more independent. She revealed that she and her husband now have more time to focus on each other, rather than stealing moments together when their kids were younger.

"We did that a lot when the kids were little, but now that two of them have moved out of the house and the other one is driving, we spend a lot of time together," McBride said. "I'm glad we like each other, because when you're at your empty nest at the end of the day, it's important to have somebody who you can just be silent with."

In addition to having a wonderful relationship with her husband, McBride remains close with her daughters. In May, she shared how she's managed to maintain a close relationship with her children as they've grown up and begun to leave the nest, the country singer stating "I just think communication is really important. We spend a lot of time together, you know?

McBride recently wrapped up a tour with Blake Shelton, which saw the two traveling through the Midwest and the South. McBride had opened up for Shelton on his 'Friends And Heroes' Tour, and she had shared with Cody Alan that she was looking forward to getting to know Gwen Stefani a little better.