Pixar's 'Lightyear' Trailer With Chris Evans Has Everyone Feeling Nostalgic
By Jason Hall
October 27, 2021
Pixar has released its first official teaser trailer for the upcoming animated film Lightyear starring Chris Evans as a young Buzz Lightyear.
"To infinity and … Experience the origin story of a Space Ranger in Disney and Pixar’s #Lightyear, in theaters Summer 2022," the animation studio tweeted alongsidde the teaser trailer Wednesday (October 27) morning on its verified account.
The Lightyear trailer shows a realistic-looking version of the popular space ranger character, while paying homage to popular science fiction classics.
Evans, best known for his role as Steve Rogers and his superhero alterego Captain America in the popular Marvel series, called the role "a dream come true" in a statement thanking Pixar and director Angus MacLane amid the teaser trailer's release.
To infinity and … 🚀 Experience the origin story of a Space Ranger in Disney and Pixar’s #Lightyear, in theaters Summer 2022. 💫 pic.twitter.com/B8kRwSDYSO— Pixar (@Pixar) October 27, 2021
"Animated movie were an enormous part of my childhood. They were my escape. My adventures. My dreams. They were my first window into the magic of storytelling and performing," Evans tweeted along with a the statement. "To @pixar and @AngusMacLane: ‘Thank you’ doesn’t even come close #Lightyear."
Animated movie were an enormous part of my childhood. They were my escape. My adventures. My dreams.— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 27, 2021
They were my first window into the magic of storytelling and performing.
To @pixar and @AngusMacLane:
‘Thank you’ doesn’t even come close❤️#Lightyear pic.twitter.com/DD1N7aYhKT
Prepare for ignition. 👨🚀💫 Check out the new poster for #Lightyear pic.twitter.com/JMwcDOJA2j— Pixar (@Pixar) October 27, 2021
MacLane is credited as a co-director for the popular Pixar film Finding Dory and contributed as an animator on several other celebrated films by the animation company including A Bug's Life, Toy Story 2, Finding Nemo, Wall-E, Monsters, Inc. amd Toy Story 3.