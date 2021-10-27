Pixar's 'Lightyear' Trailer With Chris Evans Has Everyone Feeling Nostalgic

Pixar has released its first official teaser trailer for the upcoming animated film Lightyear starring Chris Evans as a young Buzz Lightyear.

"To infinity and … Experience the origin story of a Space Ranger in Disney and Pixar’s #Lightyear, in theaters Summer 2022," the animation studio tweeted alongsidde the teaser trailer Wednesday (October 27) morning on its verified account.

The Lightyear trailer shows a realistic-looking version of the popular space ranger character, while paying homage to popular science fiction classics.

Evans, best known for his role as Steve Rogers and his superhero alterego Captain America in the popular Marvel series, called the role "a dream come true" in a statement thanking Pixar and director Angus MacLane amid the teaser trailer's release.