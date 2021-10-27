Pixar's 'Lightyear' Trailer With Chris Evans Has Everyone Feeling Nostalgic

By Jason Hall

October 27, 2021

"Lobby Hero" Cast Meet & Greet
Photo: Getty Images

Pixar has released its first official teaser trailer for the upcoming animated film Lightyear starring Chris Evans as a young Buzz Lightyear.

"To infinity and … Experience the origin story of a Space Ranger in Disney and Pixar’s #Lightyear, in theaters Summer 2022," the animation studio tweeted alongsidde the teaser trailer Wednesday (October 27) morning on its verified account.

The Lightyear trailer shows a realistic-looking version of the popular space ranger character, while paying homage to popular science fiction classics.

Evans, best known for his role as Steve Rogers and his superhero alterego Captain America in the popular Marvel series, called the role "a dream come true" in a statement thanking Pixar and director Angus MacLane amid the teaser trailer's release.

"Animated movie were an enormous part of my childhood. They were my escape. My adventures. My dreams. They were my first window into the magic of storytelling and performing," Evans tweeted along with a the statement. "To @pixar and @AngusMacLane: ‘Thank you’ doesn’t even come close #Lightyear."

Evans is currently the only voice confirmed for the Lightyear film, which also lists MacLane and writer Pete Docter (based on characters by) on its IMDB page.

Pixar also revealed its new poster for the upcoming film, which is scheduled to be released on June 17, 2022.

MacLane is credited as a co-director for the popular Pixar film Finding Dory and contributed as an animator on several other celebrated films by the animation company including A Bug's Life, Toy Story 2, Finding Nemo, Wall-E, Monsters, Inc. amd Toy Story 3.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices