Ring Of Honor Wrestling Releases Entire Roster From Contracts

Ring of Honor Wrestling announced it has released all in-ring talent from contracts and confirmed that its December pay-per-view Final Battle will serve as its last event before entering a hiatus.

The company released a statement regarding its decision on Wednesday via its verified Twitter account, noting that it planned to "work internally to reimagine ROH" and planned to return to live events full-time in April 2022:

"Throughout the pandemic, our top priority was to keep everyone healthy and safe, and despite not producing any live events over 18 months, we were able to keep everyone fully contracted.

"We now find ourselves at a time where we need to make changes to our new business operations and are planning a pivot for Ring of Honor, with a new mission and strategy.

"The year will culminate with a Final Battle in December, and we will be taking the first quarter of 2022 to work internally to reimagine ROH. ROH has the most dedicated fans in the industry, and we appreciate their loyalty and patience as we reconceptualize ROH.

"We anticipate returning to live events in April for the Super Card of Honor with a new fan-focused product and provide a unique experience for wrestling fans."