Ring Of Honor Wrestling Releases Entire Roster From Contracts
By Jason Hall
October 27, 2021
Ring of Honor Wrestling announced it has released all in-ring talent from contracts and confirmed that its December pay-per-view Final Battle will serve as its last event before entering a hiatus.
The company released a statement regarding its decision on Wednesday via its verified Twitter account, noting that it planned to "work internally to reimagine ROH" and planned to return to live events full-time in April 2022:
"Throughout the pandemic, our top priority was to keep everyone healthy and safe, and despite not producing any live events over 18 months, we were able to keep everyone fully contracted.
"We now find ourselves at a time where we need to make changes to our new business operations and are planning a pivot for Ring of Honor, with a new mission and strategy.
"The year will culminate with a Final Battle in December, and we will be taking the first quarter of 2022 to work internally to reimagine ROH. ROH has the most dedicated fans in the industry, and we appreciate their loyalty and patience as we reconceptualize ROH.
"We anticipate returning to live events in April for the Super Card of Honor with a new fan-focused product and provide a unique experience for wrestling fans."
Ring of Honor is owned by Baltimore-based national media company Sinclair Broadcast Group, which has held the wrestling promotion's tapings at a closed set in its headquartered city since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Final Battle pay-per-view will be filmed before a live audience at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore on December 11, marking its first show with a live crowd since its Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view in September.