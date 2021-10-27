The Tastiest Fries In Colorado Are Served At This Restaurant

By Zuri Anderson

October 27, 2021

Close-up bowl of french fries with mayonnaise dipping
Photo: Getty Images

Most can agree that french fries are at their best when they're hot and crispy. Not only do they pair well with a delicious burger, hot dog, and even steak, but they can be enjoyed alone! There's a reason why a lot of restaurants have loaded fries on their menus. Some people also want to keep it simple and plain.

Since you can get french fries just about everywhere, when can you find the best of the best in Colroado?

Eat This, Not That! has you covered! They tracked down the best place to find a nice helping of french fries in each state. If you're looking for some amazing fries in the Centennial State, you should head over to...

Will Call Bar & Restaurant!

This is what writers said about the eatery:

"We can't write an ode to the best fries in the country without mentioning the sweet potato version, and in Colorado, Will Call is famous for just that. Cut into thick wedges and skillfully made crispy, they are finished off with a balsamic reduction drizzle. So good."

You can find Will Call at 3043 Brighton Blvd in Denver.

Click here to check out other U.S. restaurants serving up tasty french fries!

