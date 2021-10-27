This Is The Best Restaurant In Atlanta To Be On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

By Kelly Fisher

October 27, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Tons of major cities across the U.S. have hosted celeb chef Guy Fieri as he features local eateries on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.

The hit Food Network series has highlighted some of the most beloved restaurants in America for more than a decade, and the list of restaurants featured on the show (in any given city) is growing. That means that some Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives restaurants stand out among others.

That’s why Delish, a food content hub, spotlighted the best restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives in every state. So, which restaurant stands out the most in Georgia? Delish deems The Silver Skillet, located in Atlanta, the best one. Here’s why it stands out:

“Look no further than this Atlanta eatery for all of your diner needs. The Silver Skillet serves up Southern classics—chicken biscuits and grits, anyone?—from a laidback retro diner that's been in business since the 1960s.”

The Silver Skillet is far from alone in appearing on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives. Find every restaurant featured on the show in Atlanta here.

See the rest of the No. 1 picks from Delish here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices