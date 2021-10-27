This Is The Best Restaurant In Atlanta To Be On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

Tons of major cities across the U.S. have hosted celeb chef Guy Fieri as he features local eateries on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.

The hit Food Network series has highlighted some of the most beloved restaurants in America for more than a decade, and the list of restaurants featured on the show (in any given city) is growing. That means that some Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives restaurants stand out among others.

That’s why Delish, a food content hub, spotlighted the best restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives in every state. So, which restaurant stands out the most in Georgia? Delish deems The Silver Skillet, located in Atlanta, the best one. Here’s why it stands out:

“Look no further than this Atlanta eatery for all of your diner needs. The Silver Skillet serves up Southern classics—chicken biscuits and grits, anyone?—from a laidback retro diner that's been in business since the 1960s.”

The Silver Skillet is far from alone in appearing on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives. Find every restaurant featured on the show in Atlanta here.

See the rest of the No. 1 picks from Delish here.