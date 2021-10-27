This Is The Best Restaurant In Ohio To Be On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

By Kelly Fisher

October 27, 2021

Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar Welcome Event
Photo: Getty Images

Tons of major cities across the U.S. have hosted celeb chef Guy Fieri as he features local eateries on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.

The hit Food Network series has highlighted some of the most beloved restaurants in America for more than a decade, and the list of restaurants featured on the show (in any given city) is growing. That means that some Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives restaurants stand out among others.

That’s why Delish, a food content hub, spotlighted the best restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives in every state. So, which restaurant stands out the most in Ohio? Delish deems Senate, located in Cincinnati, the best one. Here’s why it stands out:

“Located in downtown Cincinnati, Senate serves up gourmet street food, but is known especially for its hot dogs. The menu is filled with catchy names, like the Trailer Park and the Hello Kitty hot dog, and the creative flavors on each bun certainly live up to the hype.”

Senate is far from alone in appearing on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives. Tons of restaurants have also been featured by the Mayor of Flavortown in Ohio's other major cities. See which ones Fieri has featured in Columbus and in Cleveland.

See the rest of the No. 1 picks from Delish here.

