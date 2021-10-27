This Is The Best Restaurant In Omaha To Be On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

Tons of major cities across the U.S. have hosted celeb chef Guy Fieri as he features local eateries on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.

The hit Food Network series has highlighted some of the most beloved restaurants in America for more than a decade, and the list of restaurants featured on the show (in any given city) is growing. That means that some Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives restaurants stand out among others.

That’s why Delish, a food content hub, spotlighted the best restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives in every state. So, which restaurant stands out the most in Nebraska? Delish deems Joe Tess Place, located in Omaha, the best one. Here’s why it stands out:

“The name of the game is carp at the beloved local joint Joe Tess Place. The Omaha restaurant serves the fresh fish every which way, but by far the most popular menu item is the fried carp sandwich.”

Joe Tess Place is far from alone in appearing on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives. Find every restaurant featured on the show in Omaha here.

See the rest of the No. 1 picks from Delish here.