This Is The Best Restaurant In Omaha To Be On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

By Kelly Fisher

October 27, 2021

Tons of major cities across the U.S. have hosted celeb chef Guy Fieri as he features local eateries on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.

The hit Food Network series has highlighted some of the most beloved restaurants in America for more than a decade, and the list of restaurants featured on the show (in any given city) is growing. That means that some Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives restaurants stand out among others.

That’s why Delish, a food content hub, spotlighted the best restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives in every state. So, which restaurant stands out the most in Nebraska? Delish deems Joe Tess Place, located in Omaha, the best one. Here’s why it stands out:

“The name of the game is carp at the beloved local joint Joe Tess Place. The Omaha restaurant serves the fresh fish every which way, but by far the most popular menu item is the fried carp sandwich.”

Joe Tess Place is far from alone in appearing on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives. Find every restaurant featured on the show in Omaha here.

See the rest of the No. 1 picks from Delish here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices