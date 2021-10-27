WATCH: Brawl Breaks Out At Church After Maskless Man Charges At Priest

A shocking video shows an unmasked man charging at a priest before he was thwarted by Washington congregation members.

TMZ obtained a copy of the viral video, which reportedly happened Sunday (October 24) inside a Lakewood, Washington church. It begins with the priest telling a man in the front that he is trespassing and needed to leave. This prompts the man, who wasn't wearing a mask, to storm the altar toward the priest.

Immediately, several members of the congregation ran out of their pews to confront the aggressor. The man can be heard saying "keep your hands off me," before things got physical.

More people swarmed the altar, wrangling the man into submission and even carrying him out of the church. Some fell to the ground as fists were flying, TMZ says.

Cops eventually responded to the scene and arrested the man for trespassing. Reporters also revealed that this wasn't his first fiasco with the church.

In a letter to a local TV station, Father Paul Brunet explains that the man threatened the safety of the church staff and other parishioners last month.

"Brunet claims he had a meeting with the man to help fix things, but they only got worse," TMZ wrote. "The church had no option but to ban him from the property."