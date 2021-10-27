WATCH: U.S. Marshals Hold Woman, Baby At Gunpoint After Storming Wrong Home

A 22-year-old mother was traumatized after U.S. Marshals mistakenly stormed her apartment in Bradenton, Florida, and held her and her three-month-old child at gunpoint. Kada Staples checked her Ring doorbell camera and was shocked to see several armed men standing in front of her door.

The men identified themselves as U.S. Marshals and told her to open the door.

"Tell him to come out with his hands up," one of the officers yelled. "We know he's in there. The place is surrounded."

Staples was confused because she was home alone with her child.

"They pushed me out of the way, and they're holding me and my baby at gunpoint. And I'm freaking out because there's 7 or 8 of them with guns, and they're screaming at me that they know he's in there," Staples told WFTS.

Staples came outside in tears, holding her baby as the marshals stormed inside her apartment, looking for a man accused of murder. After a few minutes, the marshals realized they had the wrong apartment and left.

They found the suspect, Shamar Johnson, hiding in another apartment and took him into custody. Later in the day, the marshals went back to Staples' home and explained what happened.

"They did come back like an hour later and said, 'we just want to explain to you that we saw a black male run upstairs and we thought he came to your apartment, but he didn't go to your apartment, and it turns out it wasn't the black man we were looking,'" she said.