WATCH: Woman Nearly Hit By Truck During News Conference On Crosswalk Safety

A Las Vegas woman was nearly struck by a semi-truck while crossing the street as local officials were holding a press conference on crosswalk safety. Erin Breen with the Vulnerable Road Users Project was speaking to reporters at a dangerous intersection in Las Vegas when Tammy Wotton started to walk across the street.

Seconds after Wotton entered the crosswalk, she rushed back to the sidewalk with a terrified look on her face as a semi-truck barreled through the intersection.

Before Wotton attempted to cross the street, she pressed the button and waited for the yellow blinking lights that are supposed to alert drivers somebody is trying to cross the road. The truck driver ignored the lights and did not slow down.

"They need to go with the reds, you know?" Wotton told KVVU. "Maybe the red instead of the yellow for crossing, so they can see the red, maybe."

Wotton admitted that she made a mistake and should have looked both ways before crossing the street.

"He couldn't stop cause that's an 18-wheeler, so I did mess up," she said.

A police officer dressed in a yellow costume dubbed the "crosswalk fairy" then helped Wotton cross the street safely. Officers pulled over the truck driver and cited him for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

Breen said that crosswalk is the deadliest in Las Vegas. There have been five fatalities on the road, and four others have been critically injured, including a 19-year-old man and a baby, so far in 2021. Overall, there have been 50 pedestrian fatalities throughout Clark County.