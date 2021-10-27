Work Up A Sweat At Home With These Fun Dance Party Workouts
By Emily Lee
October 27, 2021
Motivating yourself to work out can be a challenge, especially on those busy weekdays. One workout influencer found a solution to that problem—creating workouts that are short, fun, and can be done anywhere. No equipment is needed for these workouts either and they’re beneficial for all fitness levels.
Grow With Jo, popular on both YouTube and TikTok, shares “dance party” workouts inspired by some of the biggest names in music. Whether focusing on specific artists, like Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez, or whole musical genres, like KPOP and Reggaeton, there’s truly something for everyone. The lengths of these workouts range from 13 minutes to 25 minutes. You’ll be having so much fun, though, you’ll be sad (and sweaty!) when each video comes to an end. If you want to give these a try, here are some of Grow With Jo's most popular dance party workouts:
1)‘90s Boybands Dance Party
2) Britney Spears Cardio Dance Party
3) Dua Lipa Fun Dance Party Workout
4) Michael Jackson Dance Workout
5) JLo 15 Minute Dance Party Workout
6) 2000s Dance Workout
7) Rihanna vs Beyonce Dance Workout
8) TikTok Club Bangers
9) KPOP Fat Burning Dance Workout
10) Missy Elliott Full Body Dance Workout
If you like these dance parties, Grow with Jo shares new workouts on her YouTube channel weekly. While they aren’t all dance parties, they’re all sure to have you working up a sweat.