Motivating yourself to work out can be a challenge, especially on those busy weekdays. One workout influencer found a solution to that problem—creating workouts that are short, fun, and can be done anywhere. No equipment is needed for these workouts either and they’re beneficial for all fitness levels.

Grow With Jo, popular on both YouTube and TikTok, shares “dance party” workouts inspired by some of the biggest names in music. Whether focusing on specific artists, like Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez, or whole musical genres, like KPOP and Reggaeton, there’s truly something for everyone. The lengths of these workouts range from 13 minutes to 25 minutes. You’ll be having so much fun, though, you’ll be sad (and sweaty!) when each video comes to an end. If you want to give these a try, here are some of Grow With Jo's most popular dance party workouts:

1)‘90s Boybands Dance Party