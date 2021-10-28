Ava DuVernay Talks Alec Baldwin And Why She Doesn't Use Live Guns On Set

Director Ava DuVernay is making her rounds as she gears up for the release of Netflix's "Colin in Black and White", which she co-created with former NFL star Colin Kaepernick. On Thursday, the filmmaker stopped by Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club and opened up about everything from working with Kaepernick to maintaining mental health. Ava also spoke out for the first time about Alec Baldwin's "Rust" shooting incident and shared her experience working with live gun on sets.

When asked whether there were checks and balances when it comes to working with firearms on film sets, the "Selma" director shared:

"Absolutely. That's why it was so startling. I mean, it's hard to even talk about it. I haven't talked about it publicly. For people who are on set, and you're around that crew. You're getting to know the crew and love the crew, we're all working towards a goal -- everyone's having each other's backs and protecting each other. The reason why I don't have guns on my set is because during Selma, the proper protocol was done, the director has to check the gun. And I remember looking at it, I was like I don't even know what I'm looking at. And in that moment I said 'I don't know what I'm looking at, I can't keep this crew safe."