Bad Wolves Confront Their Demons In Roaring Third Album 'Dear Monsters'

Bad Wolves' third studio record has descended, and the album sees the band delivering their first release with new lead singer, Daniel "DL" Lasckiewicz. Dear Monsters sees the singles "Lifeline," "Tomorrow Never Comes," "Springfield Summer," and "In The Middle."

As DL fits neatly into the band with his powerful vocals, Bad Wolves opt to discover thier personal hardships with their new release. "In The Middle" finds the band's guitarist, Doc Coyle, exploring his emotions as he works through the deaths of both his parents, who had passed away over the past year. Other tracks on the album, such as "Springfield Summer," also represent deeper meanings for the group as they've worked through their experiences over the past few years. Speaking on the album and what it represents for Bad Wolves, the band's drummer, John Boecklin, said in a press statement,

"Dear Monsters is an album conceived through a tumultuous 2-year ride. A ride that now represents victory and perseverance as we celebrate its release! Get your hands on this record and dive into our new singer DL, there is a lot to take in and can't wait for you to hear all of his performance on this one."

Bad Wolves formally welcomed DL last June, with the group sharing that they were looking forward to working with the vocalist. The singer joined the band's already-established members, Boecklin (drums), Coyle (lead guitar), Chris Cain (rhythm guitar), and Kyle Konkiel (bass), replacing their former lead singer, Tommy Vext, who departed the band last January.

"DL is one of the most talented and hard-working people we have ever had the pleasure to know," the band said in thier statement announcing him as their new lead singer. "He is a team player, a creative force, and overall a great human being who fits perfectly with our BW family. It feels incredible to be surrounded with such positive energy and the music we've made is certainly reflective of this new-found optimism and collaborative spirit. This new album shows a more cohesive and unique reflection of the band. There is a lot to prove and expectations are high wtih a new singer coming in. And we nailed it. We are sure you will agree that this is our best album yet."

In January, the band will begin touring through Europe with Tremonti. The tour kicks off at Bristol's O2 Academy on January 15, and wraps up on February 11 in Prague's Pala Akropolis. Following the European leg of their tour supporting Dear Monsters, Bad Wolves will head back to North America to tour alongside Papa Roach and Hollywood Undead, with the North American tour dates expected to be announced soon.