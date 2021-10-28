Brandi Carlile Surprised, Disappointed After Grammys Changed Song Category

Brandi Carlile is speaking her mind.

On Wednesday (October 27), the singer/songwriter, 40, spoke out about her "disappointment" with the Recording Academy after her track "Right on Time" was assigned to the pop category instead of American Roots on the ballot for the 2022 Grammy Awards.

"While I'm incredibly flattered to be considered 'pop' as a 40-year-old crooning lesbian mother, I would be lying if I said I wasn't a bit surprised and disappointed to learn the Recording Academy decided to move 'Right On Time' out of the American Roots genre and into the pop category," she wrote in a lengthy statement. In recent years, she's received accolades from the Americana Association and even debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Americana chart with her 2018 album, By the Way, I Forgive You, and her most recent, 2021's In These Silent Days. "Being recognized by the Grammys — in any form — is a great honor. I just want folks to know this wasn't my decision. Regardless, it doesn't change who I am or what my Americana community continues to mean to me."