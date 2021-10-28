Cole Swindell Heads To Church To Put A New Spin On One Of His Songs

Cole Swindell debuted his acoustic take on one of his latest songs.

“Some Habits” released last month, and on Thursday (October 28), Swindell premiered a new music video of the acoustic version. The simple visual shows the country artist delivering his acoustic rendition of the song while seated in a church pew, amid the glow of a faint light coming in from a stained glass window. He's accompanied only by two guitarists seated in benches of their own.

Swindell dropped “Some Habits” after teasing fans with a series of emojis (the cocktail glass, the bible and the heart), hinting that something new was on the way. The original music video “was shot all in one take and I love how it came out,” Swindell said at the time.

Swindell is performing during this year’s iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One on October 30th in Austin, Texas. Fans can tune in to watch the star-studded show live via an exclusive livestream on LiveXLive.com or the LiveXLive app. iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations will also broadcast the event live, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app. Tickets are currently on sale at texasboxoffice.com.

Watch Swindell’s new “Some Habits (Acoustic)” video here: