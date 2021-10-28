Dave Grohl Explains Why His Book Is Unlike Any Other Rock Biography

By Katrina Nattress

October 29, 2021

Dave Grohl recently published his first book, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, and during a conversation with DC 101's Mike Jones, the Foo Fighters frontman explained why it's different than any other rock biography on shelves today.

"I’m not big on rock biographies," he admitted. "I’ve read a few and I’ve always found them to be really informational or logistical or practical, and I was like, instead of that I want to write more of an emotional look at what it’s like to go through these experiences at an early age or in the later years."

"In a weird way, I feel like it’s happening to someone else. That’s the weirdest part," he added. "So it was really a matter of not leaning on specifics as much as how it feels to be in those moments."

For Grohl, that meant opening up about things that he's always kept close to his chest, like the death of his Nirvana bandmate and friend Kurt Cobain. But that's what makes The Storyteller so compelling. "I was saying things that I’ve never told anybody, and I’m saying things out loud that I’ve never heard myself say," he said. "That’s what writing a book should be, I think."

Dave Grohl
