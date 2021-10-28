Dorit Kemsley Reportedly Held At Gunpoint In Horrifying Home Invasion

Dorit Kemsley was reportedly held at gunpoint during a home invasion at her house in Encino Hills. The home invasion took place at 10:50 p.m. PT on October 27, according to a report from an LAPD spokesperson obtained by Page Six. The LAPD spokesperson did not confirm whether Kemsley had been held at gunpoint, and stated no arrests have yet been made.

According to The Daily Mail, a source close to Kemsley had told the outlet that three men had allegedly broken into the residence through a window in her children's home school classroom. According to The Daily Mail, Kemsley's children were not harmed in the incident and the suspects did not enter her children's bedrooms.

Two of the suspects had allegedly walked into Kemsley's bedroom and stood at the foot of her bed. Kemsley had allegedly said, "Don't hurt my babies. Don't kill me. I'm a mother." One of the suspects had allegedly said to "Kill her," and the suspects went on to allegedly steal her handbags and jewelry.

According to The Daily Mail, Kemsley called the police after the alleged intruders had left. Kemsley's husband, Paul Kemsley, had been out of town and in London at the time of the incident.

Dorit Kemsley had recently returned from a trip to London herself, where she had attended her nephew's wedding. Paul Kemsley remained in London as Dorit and their two children, Jagger (7) and Phoenix (5). Kemsley's two children were at home during the time of the alleged home invasion. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to begin filming its next season on Thursday (October 28), however, it has not yet been stated if filming will be postponed following the incident.