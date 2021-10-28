Fictional Songs And Covers From Movies That Could Have Been Actual Hits
By Ariel King
October 29, 2021
Music often appears in films through a variety of ways. Characters will break into song during musicals, action scenes are sequenced by heavy soundtracks, epic scores are written to add depth to heavy moments, and icons will find themselves enlisted to provide opening themes. However, sometimes films will still utilize songs for a character to sing on stage, and they've provided some catchy tracks that fans have wished they could stream. iHeartRadio has collected a few of our favorites
1. Lindsey Lohan's band performing "Take me Away" in Freaky Friday
The climax of Freaky Friday saw Lindsay Lohan's band perform their single "Take me Away" at the House of Blues. The song's catchy chorus and infectious guitar riffs. Jamie Lee Curtis/Lindsey Lohan's guitar solo proved to be the most epic moment of the movie, and the song remains a fan favorite and the highlight of the film.
2. Brie Larson sang a cover of Metric's "Black Sheep" in Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World
Brie Larson delivered a show-stopping performance of Metric's single "Black Sheep" in Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, the song becoming a highlight of the movie. Her version of the track wound up going viral on TikTok, and fans of the show kept begging for it to be shared to streaming services so they could listen to her version of the song in full and keep it on repeat.
3. Jack Black's final performance in School of Rock was one for the books
Performing "Rock Got No Reason" on stage had been the goal for those lucky enough to have sat in on Jack Black's School of Rock. His students managed to achieve everyone's childhood dream of skipping out on class and substituting their education for learning how to play an instrument and become a rockstar. Their final song, "Rock Got No Reason," proved their hard work paid off, and the track became a childhood classic for an entire generation.
4. Heath Ledger serenades Julia Stiles with "Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You" in 10 Things I Hate About You
The moment likely wound up becoming everyone's favorite in the film, which saw Heath Ledger's Patrick Verona serenade Julia Stiles' Kat Stratford. His echoing vocals danced across the schoolyard, and the moment had been more romantic than cringe. The band joined in as Ledger danced across the bleachers to serenade Stiles, the song becoming a film classic. Ledger's own vocals fit well with the cover, and he likely would have done well if the song had been released.
5. Maxwell Demon and Venus in Furs created a masterpiece with "Tumbling Down" in Velvet Goldmine
Made up of Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Ewan McGregor's characters in the band, Maxwell Demon and Venus in Furs had been a catchy glam rock band that appeared in Velvet Goldmine. Perhaps what made the band so good is that Radiohead's Thom York and Johny Greenwood had been the masterminds behind the fictional band's song "Tumbling Down." While the crowd in the movie broke into applause once the band finished performing, the song likely would have been pretty successful had it been released by a real band back in the '70s.
6. Stillwater performs "Fever Dog" on stage in Almost Famous
Almost Famous followed fictional teenage Rolling Stone journalist William Miller (based off of real life's Cameron Crowe) as he joined the band Stillwater on tour. Spending a week traveling from show to show, the band had a series of hits that Will (and the film's audience" got to enjoy. With a sound similar to that of Led Zeppelin's, "Fever Dog" proved that Rolling Stone was right to follow Stillwater as they began to strap themselves in for a wild ride of success.
7. The Weird Sisters got everybody dancing in Harry Potter with "Do The Hippogriff"
The Weird Sisters managed to bring "real" music to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter as they took to the stage in Goblet of Fire. Their bewitching lyrics cranked up the volume and got all of Hogwarts grooving, and showed that everybody's dream school knew how to get down. Made up of Pulp's Jarvis Cocker, members of Radiohead, All Seeing I, and Add N to (X), it comes as no surprise that The Weird Sisters knew how to rock. Their spooky lyrics find them wanting to ride hippogriffs, dance around elves, and more. But the highlight of the song comes, of course, from its roaring guitar solo.
8 . Spinal Tap's "Listen to the Flower People" was actually pretty catchy
Spinal Tap poked fun at touring bands, so much to the point that real bands found it difficult to watch the film due to how accurate it was. The fictional band's "Listen to the Flower People" created a soothing psychedelic sound that could easily fall into the playlist of any '60s-loving music fans. Filled with a sitar and lyrics that make fun of "the flower people," Spinal Tap's track blends humor and catchy instrumentals.