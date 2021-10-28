Fictional Songs And Covers From Movies That Could Have Been Actual Hits

Music often appears in films through a variety of ways. Characters will break into song during musicals, action scenes are sequenced by heavy soundtracks, epic scores are written to add depth to heavy moments, and icons will find themselves enlisted to provide opening themes. However, sometimes films will still utilize songs for a character to sing on stage, and they've provided some catchy tracks that fans have wished they could stream. iHeartRadio has collected a few of our favorites

1. Lindsey Lohan's band performing "Take me Away" in Freaky Friday

The climax of Freaky Friday saw Lindsay Lohan's band perform their single "Take me Away" at the House of Blues. The song's catchy chorus and infectious guitar riffs. Jamie Lee Curtis/Lindsey Lohan's guitar solo proved to be the most epic moment of the movie, and the song remains a fan favorite and the highlight of the film.