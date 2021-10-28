Gabby Petito Memorial Removed From Front Lawn Of Laundrie Family Property

A makeshift memorial for Gabby Petito was removed from the front lawn of the Laundrie's home in North Port, Florida, on Wednesday (October 27) night.

City officials said they received several complaints about the signs and decided to remove them because a severe storm was forecast to hit the area on Thursday.

"Ahead of severe weather, the City of North Port has received several complaints about signs located on Wabasso Avenue. Per City Sign Code and stormwater code, these signs are in violation and are not allowed in the road right-of-way," North Port city spokesman Josh Taylor said in a statement.

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino confirmed that the signs were removed by code enforcement officials and that the Laundries had nothing to do with it.

"It is my understanding that North Port Code Enforcement removed all items from the front lawn on their own accord," Bertolino told CNN.

Authorities discovered the remains of Brian Laundriein a nature reserve last week, following a months-long manhunt. The results of his autopsy were inconclusive.

He was considered a person of interest in the death of Petito, who was reported missing after Brian returned home from a cross-country road trip without her. Her body was found in a national forest in Wyoming, and her death was ruled a homicide by strangulation. Before disappearing, Laundrie refused to cooperate with the police.