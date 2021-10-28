Hip Hop Legend Kangol Kid In Dire Condition With Stage 4 Colon Cancer
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 28, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Hip Hop pioneer Kangol Kid is reportedly fighting for his life after being diagnosed with stage four colon cancer back in February. The 55-year old star took to Instagram on Wednesday, revealing that he'd been hospitalized for the terminal condition and will undergo surgery on Thursday. Kid shared:
“Please forgive me for not returning calls and more. Things have become, and are becoming a little more difficult than imagined. I’ve been admitted again for complications related to my condition. Thank you to those who have been instrumental in my latest ordeal. Your actions have been well received and greatly appreciated. I am blessed to have you by my side through this. I love you all. ~Kang. #kangolkid #kangol #utfo #roxanneroxanne #fuckcancer.”
Back in March, the Brooklyn born emcee revealed that although his initial surgery required 10 centimeters of his colon to be removed, he was feeling a lot better. Kangol also shared graphic details about the moment he decided to go get a colonoscopy, telling reporters:
“There was definitely discomfort in the belly. One of the signs you would see immediately is bleeding, and you’ll notice this as you wipe or you’ll see it in your stool, so I was definitely experiencing that. But what really set it off was I’m in the comfort of my own room and I had to pass gas, and it came out with a substance … it was a bloody mucus.”