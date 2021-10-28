Imagine Dragons are back with new music less than two months after releasing their latest album Mercury—Part 1, and the song sounds like nothing the band has put out in the past.

Of course, "Enemy" sees Dan Reynolds buoyantly delivers thought-provoking lyrics, but the song, which was written for the animated series League of Legends: Arcane, is also anchored by Grammy-nominated rapper J.I.D's verse, giving it a hip-hop vibe.

“‘Enemy’ is about reconciling internal conflict in a world where it feels impossible to trust even yourself,” Reynolds explained. “In Arcane, two sisters' lives take them on different paths and leads to a division that threatens to tear an entire city apart. Like the series, the song is meant to be both personal and a critique of a society that seems intent on creating division.”

Arcane is slated to premiere November 6 on Netflix. Watch Imagine Dragons and J.I.D get animated in the video above.

