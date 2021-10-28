It's Over: Drake Splits From Johanna Leia And Is Dating A New Woman
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 28, 2021
Drake is typically private when it comes to his personal life, so fans were shocked when he posted his girlfriend Johanna Leia on his Instagram page back in September. But it looks like the couple has since gone their separate ways after rumors begin swirling that the rapper has a new leading lady in his life.
People began to speculate about the Certified Lover Boy's relationship with the model after Drake celebrated his 35th birthday with a Narcos-themed party and Leia was not in attendance. According to the reports, a Palestinian-Canadian dabke group serenaded Drake at the party and the new woman in his life was responsible for hiring them. His alleged boo resides in Miami, Florida, but originally hails from Canada. A source told Radar Online,
“He's no longer with Johanna. It’s his new fling that sent him the Arabic dabke to his house for his bday surprise."
Drizzy and Leia made headlines over the summer after the chart-topping rapper rented out Dodgers stadium for a date with the model back in July. Drake also made it a point to build a relationship with Leia's son, 17-year old basketball star Amari Bailey, and even gifted the young athlete a diamond studded, custom OVO chain with the number 10 pendant on it.
The breakup news comes just days after the "Way 2 Sexy" rapper was joined by Future, French Montana, Jack Harlow and more at his star-studded, "Chico Amante” birthday party over the weekend.
Drake has yet to speak about his love life, but judging by the "God's Plan" rapper's history, his split from Leia may wound up on the next album.