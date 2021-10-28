Kelly Clarkson has delivered a jaw-dropping cover of Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" and sang Coldplay tunes with Chris Martin (and her kids) on her talk show, but on the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, she and her backing band took on a song we never thought we'd hear her sing for Kellyoke (or anywhere, really): Radiohead's "Karma Police." And guess what? She absolutely killed it.

Apparently the OK Computer single translates just fine into a grandiose ballad, and when the powerhouse vocalist gets to the climactic phrase "for a minute there I lost myself," it's straight up chill-inducing.

Watch Clarkson cover "Karma Police" above.

Though the song choice may seem out of leftfield, the American Idol winner used to cover "Creep" during live sets. During a show in 2012, she declared her fandom to the crowd. “I’m a huge Radiohead fan,” Clarkson admitted before gushing over Thom Yorke's voice.

“I think it’s so sexy," she said. “I’m not going to sound as sexy, but I’m going to try my damnedest.”

Kelly Clarkson singing Radiohead is the cover we didn't know we needed, but now that we have it we kind of hope she puts out a whole album of them.