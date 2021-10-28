'Angry' Man Attacks Flight Attendant, Plane Diverted To Denver Airport

By Zuri Anderson

October 28, 2021

American Airlines - O'Hare Airport
Photo: Getty Images

A man allegedly attacked a flight attendant Wednesday night (October 27), forcing the plane they were on to land at Denver International Airport, CBS 4 reports.

The reported assault happened on American Airlines Flight 976 while over Ohio, reporters learned. The plane, which left JFK International Airport in New York was heading to John Wayne Airport in the Los Angeles area.

Mackenzie Rose told reporters she was on the flight and witnessed the fight. She claims the fight stemmed from a disagreement over mask-wearing.

"If you’re not prepared to wear a mask you’re not prepared to fly is kind of the moral of the story. That’s why he was angered," Rose says, calling the attack "absolutely absurd and ridiculous."

Cops reportedly took the suspect into custody. As for the flight attendant, she was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, according to CBS 4.

American Airlines officials also sent a statement on the incident to CBS Los Angeles:

"We are outraged by the reports of what took place on board. Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines. We are working with law enforcement to support our team member and pursue prosecution."

The company refuted the claims that the assault was related to masks, however. American Airlines added that the suspect is no longer allowed to fly with them.

Unruly passengers on flights have been a recurring problem for airlines over the last year, according to the Federal Aviation Association. Some of these incidents have ranged from general disruption to full-blown fights.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices