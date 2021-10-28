'Angry' Man Attacks Flight Attendant, Plane Diverted To Denver Airport

A man allegedly attacked a flight attendant Wednesday night (October 27), forcing the plane they were on to land at Denver International Airport, CBS 4 reports.

The reported assault happened on American Airlines Flight 976 while over Ohio, reporters learned. The plane, which left JFK International Airport in New York was heading to John Wayne Airport in the Los Angeles area.

Mackenzie Rose told reporters she was on the flight and witnessed the fight. She claims the fight stemmed from a disagreement over mask-wearing.

"If you’re not prepared to wear a mask you’re not prepared to fly is kind of the moral of the story. That’s why he was angered," Rose says, calling the attack "absolutely absurd and ridiculous."

Cops reportedly took the suspect into custody. As for the flight attendant, she was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, according to CBS 4.

American Airlines officials also sent a statement on the incident to CBS Los Angeles:

"We are outraged by the reports of what took place on board. Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines. We are working with law enforcement to support our team member and pursue prosecution."

The company refuted the claims that the assault was related to masks, however. American Airlines added that the suspect is no longer allowed to fly with them.

Unruly passengers on flights have been a recurring problem for airlines over the last year, according to the Federal Aviation Association. Some of these incidents have ranged from general disruption to full-blown fights.