Michigan Woman 'Couldn't Believe' She Won $1 Million On Scratch-Off Ticket

A Michigan woman was shocked when she saw that she won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

According to a news release from the official Michigan Lottery website, a 78-year-old woman who lives in Muskegon County bought a Millionaire Maker II instant game. When she scratched the ticket, she couldn't believe she had won.

"I like to play all kinds of Lottery games and decided on the new Millionaire Maker II game while I was at the store," the player said. "When I realized I'd won $1 million, I couldn't believe it! I had my friend look the ticket over to make sure it was real."

She bought the ticket from the Wesco gas station on Pontaluna Road in Spring Lake, just south of Muskegon.

Instead of annuity payments totaling $1 million, the woman decided to receive her winnings in a one-time lump-sum payment of nearly $634,000. She told the Michigan Lottery that she plans to save the money she won.

