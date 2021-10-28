Milwaukee Named On Of The Oldest Renting Cities In America

By Hannah DeRuyter

October 29, 2021

Newly built apartments are great, but they don't have the same charm as older apartment buildings.

Some of the country's major cities are home to the oldest apartment buildings that are still rented to tenants. RentCafe, a nationwide apartment search website, analyzed data and released a list of the cities with the oldest apartment buildings.

"We decided to take a leap into the past: We're crossing the threshold of America's oldest apartments buildings and tapping into their everlasting charm. As years go by, architecture remains the thing that outlasts the past as much as it defines it."

To find which apartment buildings are the oldest in the country, RentCafe analyzed rental properties completed before 1950, have 50 or more units, and are still renting out to tenants.

Milwaukee was listed as the seventh oldest renting city in the U.S.

According to the report, here are the top five oldest apartment buildings in Milwaukee:

  1. The Colonial
  • Building Age: 123
  1. St. Catherine Residence - Women
  • Building Age: 121
  1. Johnson Square
  • Building Age: 116
  1. The Wayland
  • Building Age: 108
  1. Franklin Arms
  • Building Age: 98

Here are the top 10 oldest renting cities in America:

  1. Boston, Massachusetts
  2. Minneapolis, Minnesota
  3. Springfield, Massachusetts
  4. Cincinnati, Ohio
  5. San Francisco, California
  6. Manhattan, New York
  7. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  8. Seattle, Washington
  9. St. Louis, Missouri
  10. Jersey City, New Jersey

To view the entire report, click here.

