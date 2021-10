Olivia Rodrigo & The Weeknd Lead 2021 AMA Nominations: See The Full List

We're just a few weeks out from the 2021 American Music Awards and the frontrunners for awards include Olivia Rodrigo and The Weeknd.

On Thursday (October 28), the annual ceremony announced this year's batch of nominees and Rodrigo scored her first-ever nominations, leading the pack with seven honors, followed by The Weeknd with six and Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, Giveon with five nods apiece. If Rodrigo conquers five of her seven honors, she could break the record for most wins for a first-time nominee as Olivia Newton-John and Justin Bieber are tied for the accomplishment at four each.

Expect more updates from the fan-voted award show, including this year's performers, in the coming weeks. The ceremony will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 21 on ABC.