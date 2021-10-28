RaeLynn Rounds Up 'My Queens' To Dance At 'Boujee' Sleepover In New TikTok

By Kelly Fisher

October 28, 2021

RaeLynn just had a “boujee girls night sleepover” that resulted in a TikTok dance to a Brooks & Dunn song (in matching pajamas, of course).

The country songbird — who celebrated becoming a mom right before her latest album BAYTOWN released last month — shared her video of the dance with “my queens,” set to the the DJ Noiz remix of “Neon Moon” by country duo Brooks & Dunn. The guest list for the glamorous girls night also included Katelyn Brown (wife of country star Kane Brown), Brittany Aldean (married to country crooner Jason Aldean), Brittney Kelley (wife of Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley), Summer Pardi (married to “Tequila Little Time” singer Jon Pardi), and tons of other “queens” in the group. Brittany Aldean called the girls night “a dream,” appreciating that “It’s not often that our schedules align and my girls and I can have a night together! It was the epitome of the ultimate sleepover,” she captioned her Instagram post.

So far, fans are loving RaeLynn’s TikTok dance from the girls night. Some have dropped comments wishing they were invited to the “ultimate” sleepover, and others couldn’t resist asking “where are your pajamas from?!?” Watch the TikTok dance here:

@raelynnofficial

nothing like a boujee girls night sleepover with my queens ✨ #neonmoonchallenge #mygirls #bestfriends #boujee @katelynrosebrown @brittanyaldean @Summer duncan

♬ Neon Moon - DJ Noiz
