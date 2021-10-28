WATCH: Alabama Police Officer Resuscitates Baby Who Ingested Drugs

An Alabama police officer is being hailed as a hero for saving the life of a one-year-old girl who accidentally ingested illegal drugs. When Deputy Jordan Agee arrived at the home, he was told that the girl had been unconscious for about 30 minutes after possibly ingesting fentanyl.

Agee gave the girl Narcan and began trying to resuscitate her. After a few minutes, she started to breathe again.

"Hey, sweetheart, can you hear me? OK, she's breathing. There you go," Agee says.

The infant girl was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released Agee's body camera footage on Facebook, which shows him bringing the young girl back to life.