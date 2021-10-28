WATCH: Alabama Police Officer Resuscitates Baby Who Ingested Drugs
By Bill Galluccio
October 28, 2021
An Alabama police officer is being hailed as a hero for saving the life of a one-year-old girl who accidentally ingested illegal drugs. When Deputy Jordan Agee arrived at the home, he was told that the girl had been unconscious for about 30 minutes after possibly ingesting fentanyl.
Agee gave the girl Narcan and began trying to resuscitate her. After a few minutes, she started to breathe again.
"Hey, sweetheart, can you hear me? OK, she's breathing. There you go," Agee says.
The infant girl was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released Agee's body camera footage on Facebook, which shows him bringing the young girl back to life.
JCSO deputies’ quick response saves 1 year old. JCSO responded to a call that a 1 year old had overdosed. The child had ingested some illegal drug and had been unresponsive for 30 minutes. Deputies began to try to resuscitate the child by using narcan & thankfully was successful. We are grateful for the work our deputies put in to save this child’s life.Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 27, 2021
The girl's mother, identified as 31-year-old Jeanette Lashay Bell, told officers that her daughter found her drug paraphernalia and put it in her mouth. Bell was taken into custody and charged with chemical endangerment of a child. She is being held on a $15,000 bond.
Agee told WBRC that he wasn't focused on how the girl ingested the drugs and was just worried about her well-being.
"We were just worried about getting the baby back breathing," Agee told the news station.
"It's an awakening to anybody else who has substance abuse that these kinds of things can affect your children," he added.