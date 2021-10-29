Charlotte Army Veteran Being Inducted Into U.S. Veterans Hall Of Fame

A retired U.S. Army veteran from North Carolina will receive a big honor over the weekend when he is inducted into the U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame.

On Saturday (October 30), Sergeant Major Adrian Hamrick, a native of Charlotte, will have his named added to the list of fellow military members inducted into the Veterans Hall of Fame in honor of his life serving in the armed forces, WBTV reports. The honor is awarded by the nonprofit as a way to "pay public tribute to the men and women of prior military service who exemplify great character and service," according to its website.

Hamrick was inspired to join the military by his father, a Korean War veteran, and he enlisted in the Army after graduating from Independence High School in 1982. He completed basic training and airborne school the following year and went on to become a rifleman and grenadier. He also led troops, instructed other soldiers and even served at The Tomb of the Unknown Solider in Arlington, Virginia.

"I think the noblest cause that a person can have is to risk their lives in the protection of God, country and family," he said.

He retired after a long 26 years of service, but he has continued supporting people in his community since returning to Charlotte.

"I just wanted to serve," he said. "I wanted to see the direct impact of my service. There were some kids that needed that example. They needed to see that example that they too can make it from here and so I wanted to go back and not just the kids, but my community say, 'no you can make it.'"