COVID-19 Vaccines Provide More Protection Than Previous Infection: Study

By Bill Galluccio

October 29, 2021

US-HEALTH-VIRUS-VACCINES
Photo: Getty Images

A new study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer offer more protection from the virus than a previous infection. The study did not take into account people who were vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine.

The researchers analyzed data from 7,000 patients admitted to the hospital with COVID-like illnesses between January and September. They found that unvaccinated people who were previously diagnosed with COVID-19 were nearly 5.5 times more likely to test positive for the virus than those who were vaccinated within the past three to six months.

"We now have additional evidence that reaffirms the importance of COVID-19 vaccines, even if you have had prior infection," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. "This study adds more to the body of knowledge demonstrating the protection of vaccines against severe disease from COVID-19. The best way to stop COVID-19, including the emergence of variants, is with widespread COVID-19 vaccination and with disease prevention actions such as mask-wearing, washing hands often, physical distancing, and staying home when sick."

The researchers said that the study highlights the importance for everybody, including those with a previous infection, to get vaccinated.

"All eligible persons should be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible, including unvaccinated persons previously infected with SARS-CoV-2," they wrote.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices