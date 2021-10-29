COVID-19 Vaccines Provide More Protection Than Previous Infection: Study

A new study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer offer more protection from the virus than a previous infection. The study did not take into account people who were vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine.

The researchers analyzed data from 7,000 patients admitted to the hospital with COVID-like illnesses between January and September. They found that unvaccinated people who were previously diagnosed with COVID-19 were nearly 5.5 times more likely to test positive for the virus than those who were vaccinated within the past three to six months.

"We now have additional evidence that reaffirms the importance of COVID-19 vaccines, even if you have had prior infection," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. "This study adds more to the body of knowledge demonstrating the protection of vaccines against severe disease from COVID-19. The best way to stop COVID-19, including the emergence of variants, is with widespread COVID-19 vaccination and with disease prevention actions such as mask-wearing, washing hands often, physical distancing, and staying home when sick."

The researchers said that the study highlights the importance for everybody, including those with a previous infection, to get vaccinated.

"All eligible persons should be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible, including unvaccinated persons previously infected with SARS-CoV-2," they wrote.