Disney On Ice Star Returning Home To Salt Lake City On Worldwide Tour

By Ginny Reese

October 29, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The Disney Magic is staying alive in Salt Lake City! Disney On Ice is coming back next month, reported ABC 4. One cast member is returning home to SLC on the worldwide tour.

Allison Merges plays Cinderella in the show and is a Salt Lake City native. She says that coming home to perform for friends and family is always one of her favorite shows.

Merges told ABC 4, "I like to share what I love to do with them and have them come to the performances. And even though I’ve been all over there’s always something new in your home city, it’s still fun to explore Salt Lake."

Merges started skating when she was just seven years old. She auditioned for Feld Entertainment's production of the Disney on Ice tours when she was only 15 years old. She explained, "I was still in high school, so I had that extra pressure of 'What you're going to do after? It was very nerve-wracking, but it was a ton of fun. And then shortly after I got a callback.:

Now at 22, Merges tours from September to May each season. She said, "The job is very rewarding. It doesn't feel draining because my role is to put smiles on kids' faces so there's not a point in my job where I feel drained. It's really nice."

Check out the show in Salt Lake City from November 4th to November 7th at Vivint Arena. Click here for ticket information.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices