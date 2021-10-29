Disney On Ice Star Returning Home To Salt Lake City On Worldwide Tour

The Disney Magic is staying alive in Salt Lake City! Disney On Ice is coming back next month, reported ABC 4. One cast member is returning home to SLC on the worldwide tour.

Allison Merges plays Cinderella in the show and is a Salt Lake City native. She says that coming home to perform for friends and family is always one of her favorite shows.

Merges told ABC 4, "I like to share what I love to do with them and have them come to the performances. And even though I’ve been all over there’s always something new in your home city, it’s still fun to explore Salt Lake."

Merges started skating when she was just seven years old. She auditioned for Feld Entertainment's production of the Disney on Ice tours when she was only 15 years old. She explained, "I was still in high school, so I had that extra pressure of 'What you're going to do after? It was very nerve-wracking, but it was a ton of fun. And then shortly after I got a callback.:

Now at 22, Merges tours from September to May each season. She said, "The job is very rewarding. It doesn't feel draining because my role is to put smiles on kids' faces so there's not a point in my job where I feel drained. It's really nice."

Check out the show in Salt Lake City from November 4th to November 7th at Vivint Arena. Click here for ticket information.