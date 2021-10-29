Fetty Wap Arrested By FBI On Federal Drug Charges During Rolling Loud

By Kiyonna Anthony

October 29, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Fetty Wap has been arrested.

On Thursday, the Trap Queen rapper was arrested in New York City during Rolling Loud Music Festival and faces undisclosed federal drug charges. According to reports, the FBI took the musician, real name William Junior Maxwell II, into custody at Citi Field just before he took the stage at the festival.

A law enforcement told ABC News that the arrest stems from a drug-related conspiracy involving heroin and fentanyl. Fetty is expected to be arraigned in Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday. However, an indictment has not yet been unsealed. The rapper's team has yet to comment on the pending the charges.

